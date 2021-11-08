Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $128.90 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $128,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,518.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,387.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3,386.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,129.05.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

