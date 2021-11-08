Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $24.65 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,839 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $116.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.95.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

