Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $35.27 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Paycom Software worth $35,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC opened at $504.40 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.59 and a 200-day moving average of $424.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

