Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 110,583 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,583 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $52,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $235.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $239.27. The firm has a market cap of $163.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.55.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

