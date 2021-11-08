Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,551,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $367.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.01 and a 200 day moving average of $323.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.