Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires 3,752 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

