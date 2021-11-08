Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys 3,752 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The Progressive by 110.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 37.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in The Progressive by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

