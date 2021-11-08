Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys Shares of 251,286 Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.13% of Wireless Telecom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.82. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

