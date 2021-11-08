Worth Venture Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 19.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $114,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.14 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.69 and a beta of 0.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

