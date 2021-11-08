Worth Venture Partners LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 251,286 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Wireless Telecom Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter worth about $4,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.82. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.