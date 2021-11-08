Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 11,892 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SILC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silicom during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicom by 7.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicom during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.47. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

