Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases 28,550 Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Edap Tms worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Edap Tms Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

