Worth Venture Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,448 NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 142,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVE by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVE by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVEC opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.15. NVE Co. has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.18% and a return on equity of 20.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

