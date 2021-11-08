Worth Venture Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,550 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.85% of Edap Tms worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDAP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

EDAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edap Tms S.A. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.