Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 311,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. Photronics comprises about 1.5% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Photronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,664 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

PLAB opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $862.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock worth $1,002,171. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

