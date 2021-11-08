Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $652.68. 52,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,377. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $690.97. The firm has a market cap of $289.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.