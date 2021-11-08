Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 123,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,879,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.65.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

