Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.7% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $663.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $587.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

