Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.68. 4,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.96 and its 200-day moving average is $172.68. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

