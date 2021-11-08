Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.75. 32,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,508,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $259.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

