X Square Capital LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 161.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $66.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.63.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $285,921.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,999 shares of company stock worth $5,933,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

