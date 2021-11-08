X Square Capital LLC Purchases 54 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $865,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 139.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,017,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $235,048,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 19.5% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $255.00 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

