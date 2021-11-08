X Square Capital LLC Purchases 771 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $341.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

