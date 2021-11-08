X Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,062,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,092,000 after purchasing an additional 600,192 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.