X Square Capital LLC Sells 14,507 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

X Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,356.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,571.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $61.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

