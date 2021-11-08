Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
XROLF stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Xero has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.82.
About Xero
