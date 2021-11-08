Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.96

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.96 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 3358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $241,936,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $123,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $76,323,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the second quarter valued at $13,470,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

