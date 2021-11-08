YAM Price Reaches $0.63 (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00228393 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00097246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About YAM

YAM is a coin. It launched on September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

