Yaupon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 22,200 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000. American Water Works accounts for 1.9% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $9,031,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $3,483,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 644,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,583,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $169.66 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

