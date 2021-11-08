Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 378,115 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 378,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,000. CenterPoint Energy comprises approximately 5.1% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,824,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,199 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,468,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

