Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $1.68 Million in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in OGE Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.