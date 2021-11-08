YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Hits $2.51 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.51 million and $314,717.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00232478 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00097291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.