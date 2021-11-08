Young Boys Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Young Boys Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $84,319.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00080743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00082851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00096637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,964.97 or 1.00105560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.32 or 0.07149687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

