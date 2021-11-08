YUMMY (YUMMY) Hits One Day Volume of $328,532.00

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $328,532.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YUMMY has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00080101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00082646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00096616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,027.86 or 0.99460468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.02 or 0.07132559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00020872 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 769,832,971,648 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

