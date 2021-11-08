Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.67. Equifax reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equifax.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.83 and a 200-day moving average of $252.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $287.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equifax (EFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.