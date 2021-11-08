Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.06. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,434. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

