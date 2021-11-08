Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post $1.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

OVV traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $37.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,773. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 3.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Ovintiv by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

