Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.87. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $221.40. 845,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $221.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,143,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

