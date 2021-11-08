Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Big Lots posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. 20,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

