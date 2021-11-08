Zacks: Analysts Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post sales of $121.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.29 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $520.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $582.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,095. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $71,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,557. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after buying an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

