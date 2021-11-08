Zacks: Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce sales of $93.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.80 million and the lowest is $83.20 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $87.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $338.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $348.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $402.60 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

In related news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DRQ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,866. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.33.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.