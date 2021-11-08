Zacks: Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.51). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,005. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Rudius Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $189,870,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

