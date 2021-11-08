Zacks: Analysts Expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

