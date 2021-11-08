Zacks: Analysts Expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. Standex International posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $403,989. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Standex International by 31.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Standex International by 20.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Standex International by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $118.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Earnings History and Estimates for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

