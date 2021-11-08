Zacks: Analysts Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCON. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. 699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,904. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.