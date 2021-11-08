Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.10. International Game Technology reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,704. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.31 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.