Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 79.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 37.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB opened at $57.79 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

