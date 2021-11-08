Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59. The company has a market cap of $742.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.