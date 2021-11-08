Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report $317.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $347.10 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $247.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $2,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.21 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

