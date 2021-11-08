Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Talos Energy reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 192.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talos Energy.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 168.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 206,192 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TALO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 539,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,736. Talos Energy has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

